Tabor Asset Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Tabor Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up approximately 1.7% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after buying an additional 580,497 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of CONE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 219.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.