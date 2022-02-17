Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$1.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

TSE TLO traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.64. 905,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,120. The stock has a market cap of C$450.36 million and a PE ratio of -72.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49.

In other news, Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$64,707.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 911,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,749.06.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

