TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Downgraded to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a strong-buy rating and a C$67.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

TSE TRP opened at C$66.49 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$53.20 and a 1 year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$62.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.95%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total transaction of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

