TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 156,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,896,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.
FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.
