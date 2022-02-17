TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 156,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,896,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,121 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.