Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.70

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.70 and last traded at C$36.82, with a volume of 10258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.08.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$70.00 price target on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$533.59 million and a P/E ratio of 114.50.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$34.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio is 81.25%.

Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

