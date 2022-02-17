Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Cuts Stock Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after buying an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,192,000 after acquiring an additional 549,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,190,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,425,000 after buying an additional 521,304 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,191. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

