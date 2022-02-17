Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.28. 466,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,122,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,973 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

