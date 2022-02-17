Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given New CHF 110 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 125 to CHF 110 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded Temenos from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Temenos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.28.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.57 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

