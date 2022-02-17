Tensile Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Tensile Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up about 2.4% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 0.74% of Cannae worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

CNNE stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,942. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.