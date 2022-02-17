TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading 8.3% Higher

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.81. 12,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,031,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.