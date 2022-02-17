The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,200 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the January 15th total of 676,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aaron’s by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 197,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. 260,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,220. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

