The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 36,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

