The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 2.88.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,215. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

