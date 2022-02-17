The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after buying an additional 153,314 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of CPE opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

In related news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

