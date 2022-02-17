The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.01 Million Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after acquiring an additional 737,275 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

