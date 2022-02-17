The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $970,000 Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

