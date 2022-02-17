The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $970,000 Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $129.51 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

