The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $985,000 Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $27.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

