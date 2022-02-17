The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,054 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 382,702 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,316,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.