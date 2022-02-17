The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,093 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Everi by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 3.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Everi by 23.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Everi during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of EVRI opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

