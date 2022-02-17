The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,063 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.