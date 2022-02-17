The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Toro by 478.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Toro by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $960.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Toro Profile
The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.
