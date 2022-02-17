Titus Wealth Management Acquires 804 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 119.2% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 529,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,904,613. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

