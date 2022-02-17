Titus Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,489 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

