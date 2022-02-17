Titus Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.26. 132,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $240.46 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

