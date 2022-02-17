Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tiziana Life Sciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. It develops transformative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, degenerative diseases, and cancer related to the liver. Its clinical pipeline includes Foralumab, Anti IL-6R, and Milciclib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.