Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,934,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,274,000 after buying an additional 124,598 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 166,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,098,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.40. 83,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,294. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.