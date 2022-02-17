Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.09. The stock had a trading volume of 29,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.22. The firm has a market cap of $446.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

