Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 216,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.98. 131,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,145,553. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.