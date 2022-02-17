Toromont Industries (TIH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$120.00 to C$123.00.

2/11/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$122.00.

2/10/2022 – Toromont Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$120.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00.

1/31/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$122.50 to C$120.00.

1/13/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$118.00.

1/5/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$125.00 to C$126.00.

Shares of TSE TIH traded down C$1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$111.46. 45,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,700. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.27. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$87.85 and a twelve month high of C$115.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

