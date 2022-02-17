Toroso Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. 853,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,190,324. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.