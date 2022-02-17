TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 63,725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.71% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 105,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,788. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66.

