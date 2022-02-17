TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 9,889 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.9% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,795,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PayPal by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PayPal by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,628,000 after purchasing an additional 809,608 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,322,949. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its 200-day moving average is $221.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

