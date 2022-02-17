TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 17,774 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.61. 1,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,221. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.98 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.