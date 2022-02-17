TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of BlackLine worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.31 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $210,435.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,096 shares of company stock worth $5,601,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

