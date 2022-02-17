TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after acquiring an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $536.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,573. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

