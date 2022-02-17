TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,011 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.39. 500,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,635,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market cap of $224.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.