Trust Co of Kansas Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,026,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,109,000 after purchasing an additional 224,857 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. 810,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,190,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

