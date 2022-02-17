Trust Co of Kansas Sells 414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co of Kansas decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Visa were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $433.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

