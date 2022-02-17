Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Stock Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $129.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

