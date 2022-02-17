Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Prudential PLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.12. 58,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,205. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $62.73 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.