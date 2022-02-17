Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $231,129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,390,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,980,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,253,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,820,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,371. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.