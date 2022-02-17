Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,643 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,971,000 after buying an additional 517,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.58. 16,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.98 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.
In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).
Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.