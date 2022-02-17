Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,050,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

