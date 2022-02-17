Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 123.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,509 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 353,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.87. 74,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,853. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

