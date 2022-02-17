Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 10,080 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 195.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,075,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $554.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.67. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.69 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

