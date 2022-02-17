Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $6.28 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,282,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376,296. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
