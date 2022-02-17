Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 618,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,551,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after purchasing an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,350,000 after purchasing an additional 703,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,085. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

