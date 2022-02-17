Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $375,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $21.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $505.15. 14,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,196. The company has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.02 and a 200 day moving average of $492.66.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.64.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

