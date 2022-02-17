Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 204,220 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,751,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204,220 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.41% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $179,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,046,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,279,000 after acquiring an additional 138,999 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after buying an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after buying an additional 1,815,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 100,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

